Coronavirus figures are ‘hopeful’, says prime minister in address to country
Belgium looks set to stay well below the critical care capacity, as numbers of hospitalised patients begin to plateau
‘Stick to the measures now, more than ever’
“We know that the sacrifices we are asking you to make are great, particularly for people who live alone,” said Wilmès (pictured). “Experts have already confirmed that these efforts have had an effect on the evolution of the virus in Belgium. We see this clearly through various indicators, such as how fast the virus is spreading and at the rate at which the number of patients in coronavirus sections of hospitals have doubled.”
Current figures, she said “are hopeful”, as Belgium has “been able to prevent our hospitals and our intensive care units from running out of space.”
Belgium appears to be in a plateau in terms of coronavirus patients being admitted to hospital, but the figures are not yet falling at a consistent rate. This is why we “must stick to the measures now, more than ever,” she said. “Our ability to beat this is being put to the test every single day.”
Mercury rising
Police have been struggling the last few days with more and more people coming out of doors now that the Easter school holiday has begun and temperatures have shot up into the 20s across the country. While people are allowed out of doors to exercise, they are not supposed to sit in parks or drive to recreational areas.
“The police are there to protect you, not to harass you,” Wilmès emphasised, “and they need our support and recognition just as so many others do who are keeping this country running right now.”
Wilmès also spoke about the situation in hospitals and addressed the controversies surrounding the millions of surgical masks that have been delivered to the country that were not of the proper kind or quality.
Supporting businesses now will ensure the jobs of tomorrow. And we are going to need them
“Our health care system of one of the best in the world,” said the prime minister. “But in the current international context, even countries like ours are experiencing difficulties. The shortage of medical supplies is an example of this, and problems with the delivery of these supplies has, unfortunately, become the norm.” These situations are “improving,” she noted, “but there are still obstacles.”
She confirmed that the number of tests for coronavirus being carried out in Belgium a day has doubled to 10,000 “and we hope to be able to multiply that by four in the coming days”. This is, she said, due to co-operation among universities and research labs.
Tests will first be carried out on people with priority jobs, such as healthcare workers and police. “That’s not a choice, it’s a necessity,” she said.
The prime minister also addressed the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis, “which we will feel long after everything goes back to normal”. She mentioned the many subsidies and measures taken to support corporations, the self-employed and workers. “Supporting businesses now will ensure the jobs of tomorrow. And we are going to need them.”
As to whether the host of measures currently in force in the country will come to an end on 19 April, Wilmès had no concrete answers. “We all want to get back to our normal lives. The current measures are in place until 19 April, and after an evaluation, they could be extended to 3 May. But we evaluate them every week. There will come a time when all of this will be over, but no one can say right now when that will be.”
She did say that the measures would be dropped “gradually” and that “we have a long process of recovery before us. It is clear that there will be a ‘before’ and ‘after’ the corona crisis”.
Intensive care capacity at 50%
As of today, there are 5,840 people in Belgium hospitalised with Covid-19. There are 1,257 in intensive care, which is about half of the country’s capacity. In total, 1,632 have died.
Limburg has been particularly hard-hit by the virus and has transported patients to hospitals in other provinces. Transferring patients from one hospital to another is not specific to Limburg, however. It is being done in all hospitals that reach 75% capacity in intensive care.
“It’s a safety measure we use to ensure that there is always a 25% buffer in every intensive care unit,” explained Jan Eyckmans of the federal department of public health. “This is to ease the pressure on hospital staff as well as to ensure that patients who suddenly become very sick have a place at the nearest hospital to them.”
