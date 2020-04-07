Coronavirus figures are ‘hopeful’, says prime minister in address to country

Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmès addressed the nation on Sunday to thank citizens for their efforts in controlling the spread of Covid-19 and to emphasise that it’s crucial to continue these efforts for the next two weeks.

“We know that the sacrifices we are asking you to make are great, particularly for people who live alone,” said Wilmès (pictured). “Experts have already confirmed that these efforts have had an effect on the evolution of the virus in Belgium. We see this clearly through various indicators, such as how fast the virus is spreading and at the rate at which the number of patients in coronavirus sections of hospitals have doubled.”

Current figures, she said “are hopeful”, as Belgium has “been able to prevent our hospitals and our intensive care units from running out of space.”

Belgium appears to be in a plateau in terms of coronavirus patients being admitted to hospital, but the figures are not yet falling at a consistent rate. This is why we “must stick to the measures now, more than ever,” she said. “Our ability to beat this is being put to the test every single day.”