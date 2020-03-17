Coronavirus: Government to compensate businesses, TV providers lay on extras
As the first weekend of a semi-lockdown in Belgium came to a close, businesses learned what they could expect from the government, digital providers announced special offers and VRT launched educational programming for youngsters missing out on lessons
‘We have to work together’
Last Thursday night, the acting federal government announced that schools, restaurants, bars and all cultural venues – including concert halls, museums and cinemas – must close up to and including 3 April. The measures took effect at midnight on Friday night.
In additional, all retailers must close at the weekends. Excluded from that measure are pharmacies, supermarkets and other shops that sell food. They will be open during regular operating hours.
All restaurants and bars must close entirely except for french fry stalls and other food stands where clients generally wait outside.
Some landlords who rent to restaurants are not collecting rents this month. I call on everyone to do what they can
The Flemish government soon announced that €150 million in funding was available to compensate businesses. Every business that must close entirely can expect a ‘hindrance subsidy’ of up to €4,000 for the three-week period.
Business that must only shut during the weekend will receive €2,000. Should the measures be extended past 3 April, the government has arranged for all businesses to receive €160 per day for every day they would normally be open but must be closed. The collection of property taxes, further, are being postponed from May to September.
The government is also offering guarantees to banks to cover loans to the self-employed up to €100 million. That means that if a loan should be required to get them through the coming weeks, and they default on the loan, the government will step in to guarantee that the bank gets its money back. “If you look at the figures, that means that we could cover, say, 75% of 1,000 loans of €100,000,” said economy minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V).
Some restaurants, however, are remaining open for take-away or delivery services. UberEats, Deliveroo and other delivery services are still running to shuttle food from restaurants to customers.
Culture
The funding does not apply to cultural venues, and Flemish culture minister Jan Jambon is asking citizens to not ask for refunds for tickets purchased if they can help it. “It’s not a great expense for an individual to not ask for the money back,” he said, while for a concert hall or cultural centre it’s a huge relief if this is done by customers en masse. “I have also heard that some landlords who rent to restaurants are not collecting rents this month. I call on everyone to do what they can.”
Education: VRT streaming
Following talks with education minister Ben Weyts (N-VA), meanwhile, public broadcaster VRT is making a huge number of educational programming available on its streaming platform. The three-week school closure is followed by the two-week Easter holiday, which means pupils will be out of the classroom for five weeks – more than half the period of the summer holiday.
VRT’s streaming platform will offer a number of recent programmes in the areas of science, history, societal concerns and the economy. The dedicated children’s station Ketnet is adapted its programming to offer more of its educational choices – of which it has many, in any case.
“We have to work together to the utmost of our abilities to guarantee an education for our pupils,” said Weyts. He and media minister Benjamin Dalle are also looking at other ways to offer lessons to primary and secondary school pupils “so that these few weeks aren’t just a loss. We’re looking into digital options, such as Bednet, and delivering lessons plans via private partners.”
More from mobile providers
For adults who might be spending a great deal of time indoors over the next few weeks, internet, mobile and digital TV providers have also stepped up. More movies and series are being offered for free. Telenet, Proximus, Base and Orange are offering free call minutes and extra mobile data for staying in touch with family and friends and streaming media.
Public transport
All public transport is still running, but schedules have been adapted. De Lijn will not accept cash on board; passengers are asked to buy tickets in De Lijn shops, use SMS messaging or make use of the app to buy bundles of tickets.
Passengers are also asked to avoid contact with the driver by not boarding the bus or tram in the front and to only use public transport when absolutely necessary.
