Coronavirus: Government to compensate businesses, TV providers lay on extras

Some landlords who rent to restaurants are not collecting rents this month. I call on everyone to do what they can

The Flemish government soon announced that €150 million in funding was available to compensate businesses. Every business that must close entirely can expect a ‘hindrance subsidy’ of up to €4,000 for the three-week period.

Business that must only shut during the weekend will receive €2,000. Should the measures be extended past 3 April, the government has arranged for all businesses to receive €160 per day for every day they would normally be open but must be closed. The collection of property taxes, further, are being postponed from May to September.

The government is also offering guarantees to banks to cover loans to the self-employed up to €100 million. That means that if a loan should be required to get them through the coming weeks, and they default on the loan, the government will step in to guarantee that the bank gets its money back. “If you look at the figures, that means that we could cover, say, 75% of 1,000 loans of €100,000,” said economy minister Hilde Crevits (CD&V).

Some restaurants, however, are remaining open for take-away or delivery services. UberEats, Deliveroo and other delivery services are still running to shuttle food from restaurants to customers.