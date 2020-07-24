Coronavirus: Infections rising, more masks, holiday-makers to register before coming home

With the infection rate up to 1.27, a number of measures are being implemented to help stop the further spread

Belgium’s coronavirus infection rate is estimated at 1.27, Sciensano said on Friday. This means that 100 people who test positive for the virus will typically go on to infect 127 others, so the virus is growing. The number of new infections has grown by 89% in the past week. Antwerp province is the worst affected, with 599 new confirmed cases in seven days, up 163%, and representing about 40% of the total nationwide infections. Brussels had 128 new cases in the past week, up 27%.

A three-year-old girl has become Belgium’s youngest person to die after contracting coronavirus. She had underlying health problems. “This sad news serves as a wake-up call,” said Sciensano spokesperson Boudewijn Catry. “It is rare that a young person dies from coronavirus, but it is clear that no one is immune.”

After the National Security Council gave local mayors the freedom to choose where to require masks to be worn, some local authorities are already taking a tougher stance. In the East Flemish towns of Deinze, Oudenaarde, Kruisem, Kluisbergen and Wortegem-Petegem, masks will be compulsory everywhere outdoors, regardless of how busy the place is. “We must act in a preventive way if we want to prevent a second wave," the mayors said in a joint statement. “A general rule everywhere is clear to everyone: if you leave your home, you put on a mask.” Kortrijk and Halle are also introducing stricter rules.