Coronavirus measures extended until 3 May, summer festivals cancelled

The prime minister has announced that the measures taken to control the spread of Covid-19 will be extended for an additional two weeks, but some regulations have been relaxed slightly

Prime minister Sophie Wilmès announced at a special press conference this evening that the measures taken in Belgium to control the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 will be extended for two weeks, until 3 May.

“We can see that hospital admittances have fallen to half of what they were during the peak of the crisis,” said Wilmès. “That is a direct result of our efforts. The capacity in the hospitals has been sufficient to take care of those who have needed it. Still, the number of people in intensive care remains a concern, and we are still seeing, unfortunately, deaths every day.”

A quick summary of the measures currently in place: schools, shops, restaurants and bars remain closed. Residents must stay home unless they are on their way to a supermarket, post office, newspaper shop, pharmacy or medical facility.

Residents are also allowed to get some exercise in the form of walking, jogging and cycling. While it is allowed to get exercise with one other person who does not live with you, you are expected to remain 1.5 metres away from them.