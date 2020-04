Coronavirus measures extended until 3 May, summer festivals cancelled

Skewed figures

She also addressed the huge problems being faced by nursing homes, which were not prepared nor equipped to take on an infectious disease. “The situation in the nursing homes is also very challenging,” said Wilmès. “I assure you that the regional governments together with the federal government are working very hard on solutions for this emergency situation. People are currently being screening in large numbers in the nursing homes, as 210,000 tests have been spread among them.”

There is also the issue of nursing home deaths being included in Belgium’s coronavirus death figures, while other countries do not necessarily include them. This has made Belgium’s death rate seem much higher than that of other countries.

Added to that, because nursing homes were not equipped with tests for the virus, it’s possible that many deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 incorrectly. “This current widespread testing will make it possible to identify Covid-19 patients and help keep the other residents healthy,” said Wilmès. “It will also allow us to get a more precise picture of how many deaths are due to Covid-19 in nursing homes. Belgium has chosen for maximum transparency in its reporting of coronavirus deaths – or potential coronavirus deaths – and it appears that some figures are inflated.”

As for facemasks, the prime minister suggested that we would be needing to wear them in the future, when the measures begin to be rescinded, especially if we were in situations where other safety measures were difficult to ensure.

The Security Council will meet again next week, she confirmed, to begin discussing an exit strategy. The current plan is to start rescinding measures gradually in early May.

“We are not yet at the end of this journey,” concluded Wilmès, “but I know that we will reach our destination. And when we get there, we will find each other again. And we will be closer, even more connected. Take care of yourself, and take care of others.”

Photo ©Pool Benoit Doppagne/BELGA