Coronavirus study: One in five still sick after two months
UAntwerp’s Big Corona Study shows that many people are sick long-term and that knowing someone who has been seriously ill increases the desire to get vaccinated
Second wave blues
UAntwerp’s Big Corona Study is a survey that was carried out among the public weekly until June, and every two weeks now. Participants can respond to the online survey published every other Tuesday. They are invited to fill in every survey published; questions are adapted as the situation in Belgium changes.
Nearly 25,000 took part in the survey last week. Among people who have tested positive for the virus and become ill, one in five of them is still experiencing symptoms two months later. Extreme fatigue was the most common complaint, followed by shortness of breath, muscle pain and problems concentrating.
Missing restaurants the most
A majority of respondents – 65% – now know someone in their immediate circle who has been seriously ill due to the virus. This is a leap from 50% in September. Most of these friends, family and direct colleagues recovered at home, rather than in hospital.
One in six knows someone who died from the virus. Knowing someone who became very sick or who died increased the desire to be vaccinated against the virus, the researchers found.
In terms measures taken to control the spread of the virus in force right now, respondents found that the shutting of the restaurants and bars affected them the most. After that came the disappearance of cultural events and activities, followed by limiting close contacts outside the household to one.
Another finding is the upward curve of mental health complaints. Overall, Belgians are doing fairly well on the 12-point scale of complaints of sadness, anxiety or depression, coming in at an average 3.5. This is a high, however, since the scale plummeted downwards starting in May.
Interestingly, women suffer much more than men from mental wellness issues, with women coming it at about 3.8 and men at about 3.1. This fits with the phenomenon of women being largely responsible for the children when they are not in school.
The next coronavirus survey will publish on Tuesday, 17 November. It is available to fill out from 10.00 to 22.00 in English, Dutch, French or German.
I cried like a baby when I had to come home and the situation was the same as it was in March
In related news, a Limburg woman who spent seven months in hospital fighting the virus told her story this week to Radio 1. Annick Moyaerts was one of the first to get sick in March during the first wave of the virus. She worked in a nursing home.
Her whole family was infected, but she got extremely ill and went to hospital. “I was so scared, I honestly thought there was a good chance that I would never come back. That’s a tough place to be when you’re leaving your husband and children.”
She spent months in intensive care units in two hospitals and five weeks in an induced coma. Her livers and her kidneys both failed. “How they kept me alive, I don’t know. That’s still seems like a miracle, even the doctors thought so.”
Annick Moyaerts was in hospital for more than seven months with complications caused by Covid-19 ©Courtsy VRT
She’s been home for two weeks but is far from being recovered. “I’m still short of breath, I cough,” she said. “And I have difficulty walking. I’m starting from zero. When I woke up in hospital, I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t move my hands. I could nod my head yes a little; for no, I stuck my tongue out.”
Moyaerts is dismayed that she had to return home during a second wave. “I cried like a baby when I had to come home and the situation was the same as it was in March – worse even.”
She asks that everyone be as careful as they possibly can. “It’s very simple: Stay home as much as possible. If you have to go to work, wear a facemask and have your hand gel with you. Wash your hands, even if that means washing them 20 times a day. Disinfect your workspace. Open the windows and doors, and practice social distancing.”
