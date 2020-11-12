Coronavirus study: One in five still sick after two months

UAntwerp’s Big Corona Study shows that many people are sick long-term and that knowing someone who has been seriously ill increases the desire to get vaccinated

The latest data from Antwerp University’s Big Corona Study, launched in March, show that 22% of people who got sick with the virus still have symptoms two months later. The findings come during the same week that a 46-year-old woman in Limburg was released from hospital seven months after being admitted with Covid-19.

UAntwerp’s Big Corona Study is a survey that was carried out among the public weekly until June, and every two weeks now. Participants can respond to the online survey published every other Tuesday. They are invited to fill in every survey published; questions are adapted as the situation in Belgium changes.

Nearly 25,000 took part in the survey last week. Among people who have tested positive for the virus and become ill, one in five of them is still experiencing symptoms two months later. Extreme fatigue was the most common complaint, followed by shortness of breath, muscle pain and problems concentrating.