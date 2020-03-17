Coronavirus: Supermarkets take extra measures, robots sent to rest homes
Businesses are stepping up their response in helping to limit citizens’ exposure to Covid-19, with Delhaize restricting customers, retail chains closing all week and ZoraBots sending ‘James’ to nursing homes
‘Co-operation and common sense’
After 9.00 anyone can shop in Delhaize, but the chain is limiting the number of people allowed in at any given time. It has calculated the figure based on 15 square-metres per person. This means a limit of 150 people in its largest stores at any given time.
“To ensure that these new measures are properly administered, security agents will be present at the entrance to all our shops,” said the supermarket in a statement. “We are relying on our customers’ co-operation and common sense in following these measures.”
While Delhaize is the first chain to implement extra measures than the government laid out last week, it will probably not be the last. It’s advisable for customers to check the website of any supermarket they plan to visit in case of additional measures.
If technology doesn’t step forward now to help humanity, when will it?
Yesterday, several retail chains announced that they would close during the week as well as in the weekend. While the government’s measures require non-food retailers to close only in the weekend, some chains have taken the measure to close on weekdays as well.
Shops that will be closed seven-days-a-week until at least 4 April are JBC, Proximus and Decathlon. The shoe chain Torfs has also taken the decision to close all week but said that it would review the measure next weekend and decide then if it will continue.
In other Covid-19 news, robotics company ZoraBots in Ostend is sending out its James robot to rest homes in Belgium free of charge during the outbreak of the virus. All ZoraBots are small humanoid designs and can roll in and out of residents’ rooms.
The James (pictured left) will specifically ask residents if they would like to make a video call to their loved ones. It’s voice activated, so the elderly residents – the most vulnerable to the virus – do not have to touch any screens or buttons.
“We want to help the elderly to feel less isolated now that they cannot have visitors,” explained Fabrice Goffin, one of the ZoraBots founders. “If technology doesn’t step forward now to help humanity, when will it?”
ZoraBots is one of the world leaders in humanoid robotics. It offers specialised software in the form of robots to sectors such as health-care, hotels and retail.
Photos, from top: Charlotte Gekiere/BELGA, courtesy ZoraBots/Twitter