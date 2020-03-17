Coronavirus: Supermarkets take extra measures, robots sent to rest homes

Businesses are stepping up their response in helping to limit citizens’ exposure to Covid-19, with Delhaize restricting customers, retail chains closing all week and ZoraBots sending ‘James’ to nursing homes

The Delhaize supermarket chain has announced extra measures in the current efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Starting today, only people aged 65 and over are allowed into all Delhaize shops between 8.00 and 9.00.

After 9.00 anyone can shop in Delhaize, but the chain is limiting the number of people allowed in at any given time. It has calculated the figure based on 15 square-metres per person. This means a limit of 150 people in its largest stores at any given time.

“To ensure that these new measures are properly administered, security agents will be present at the entrance to all our shops,” said the supermarket in a statement. “We are relying on our customers’ co-operation and common sense in following these measures.”

While Delhaize is the first chain to implement extra measures than the government laid out last week, it will probably not be the last. It’s advisable for customers to check the website of any supermarket they plan to visit in case of additional measures.