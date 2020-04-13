Coronavirus testing in care homes begins

An initial 20,000 tests have been sent to the region’s care homes, with those testing positive being isolated in groups away from other residents and staff

The first staff and residents at some of the 800 care homes in Flanders have been tested for Covid-19, as the country works to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Beginning with the most vulnerable groups, the aim is to test all care home residents and staff.

Early results reported by VRT show some centres with no infections, while others have seen 50% of residents infected. Half of the 60 residents as well as 10 members of staff at the Orelia Serrenhof home in Sint-Truiden, Limburg, have tested positive, for example, while at Sint-Bavo in Wilrijk, Antwerp province, 60 of the 120 residents have tested positive.

At Orelia Serrenhof, the vast majority of those who tested positive had shown no symptoms, spokesperson Caroline Vercauteren said. “We had really not expected that,” she said. Those confirmed to be infected have been moved to a separate floor of the home and will be looked after by a separate team, she said. Their families have been informed.

This means they don’t need to stay in their rooms in order to be isolated from others and can move around freely without running the risk of infecting residents who have tested negative.