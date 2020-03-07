Coronavirus: Why are schools not closing?

Good hygiene and quarantine are more useful in stopping the transmission of Covid-19, according to Flanders health agency

With schools across Italy and Japan closing because of the coronavirus, the Flanders Agency for Care and Health has explained why this is not necessary here. Or at least not yet.

The agency has stated that the situation in Flanders is not comparable to that in countries where all schools have been closed. “Fewer people are infected in Flanders than in Italy or Japan, where hundreds or even thousands have fallen victim to the virus,” it said.

The priority in Flanders is to prevent the disease from spreading, which means that hygiene measures in schools are crucial. Steps are also being taken to ensure that sick children and members of staff stay at home.

The first case of coronavirus in a Flemish school was reported earlier in the week, in Tienen. After an investigation of the pupil’s contacts, it was decided that the school could remain open.

Yesterday, a primary school teacher in Wevelgem also tested positive for the virus, prompting the parents of nearly 40 children to keep them at home.