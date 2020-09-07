Council of Justice to investigate 2018 death at Belgian airport

Such a police intervention should never happen in the European Union, certainly not in the political and diplomatic heart of Europe

Witnesses report that Chovanec, 38, appeared confused upon boarding the plane back to his homeland at Charleroi Airport. He was removed from the plane and immediately pushed to the ground by several police officers, who took him to a police cell at the airport.

Emergency medical workers apparently also made disparaging remarks when giving Chovanec a sedative. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital unconscious, where he lay in a coma for three days before he died.

The case has raised many questions at home and in Slovakia, such as what was wrong with Chovanec, who had never had bouts of confusion before and was not under the influence of any substance; why the police were so aggressive during the intervention; and why the investigation into police and medical procedures is still ongoing 2.5 years later.