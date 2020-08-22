Courses added to adult education focus on bottleneck jobs

Flanders’ CVOs will see additional courses as well as more hours added to existing programmes in order to make adult education more accessible

The education department is expanding the range and availability of adult education and training in Flanders, with an increase in subjects tailored to job shortages and more accessible lesson formats.

Extra courses will begin in 15 adult education centres (CVOs), while another five will have extra time allocated to allow teachers to develop new lesson material and digital formats. This is meant to enhance distance learning and increase accessibility.

Lifelong learning is an important tool in a changing labour market, said Flemish education minister Ben Weyts, and the Covid-19 pandemic has led many people to reflect on the direction of their careers. Others have been forced to seek a new job or retrain because of the effects of the lockdown on their industry.