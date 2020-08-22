Courses added to adult education focus on bottleneck jobs
Flanders’ CVOs will see additional courses as well as more hours added to existing programmes in order to make adult education more accessible
New career?
Extra courses will begin in 15 adult education centres (CVOs), while another five will have extra time allocated to allow teachers to develop new lesson material and digital formats. This is meant to enhance distance learning and increase accessibility.
Lifelong learning is an important tool in a changing labour market, said Flemish education minister Ben Weyts, and the Covid-19 pandemic has led many people to reflect on the direction of their careers. Others have been forced to seek a new job or retrain because of the effects of the lockdown on their industry.
“A wider and more digital range will convince more people to follow extra training programmes,” said Weyts. “For many people, the corona period is the ideal – or necessary –time to train or retrain.”
The expanded range of courses reflects local needs, for example, a tourism programme in Mechelen and additional general education at the CVO within Bruges prison. Other new courses include carpentry, Dutch as a second language and domestic services.
In addition to internships, workplace learning and classroom-based learning, the CVOs offer programmes that combine contact and distance learning. This makes it easier for students to fit a course into their working lives, making learning more accessible to a greater number of people.
Some 3,200 extra teaching hours will be provided at five CVOs, with a focus on bottleneck jobs such as chemical process operator and health care professional.
“We are investing in an extensive range and in flexible adult education, which allows people to follow many courses from a distance, without sacrificing quality,” Weyts said. “For many people, it is simply not possible to follow a traditionally structured programme. By combining learning methods, it becomes feasible for many more people.”
Flanders has 49 CVOs across the region, teaching a range of practical, professional, academic and language courses. Training is subsidised by the government of Flanders, with the cost to students capped at €300 per semester.
In the 2018-19 academic year, nearly 300,000 people were enrolled in adult education, with subsidies totalling €5.5 million, or 3.6% of the region’s total education budget.
Photos courtesy CVO Groeipunt