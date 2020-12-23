Covid survey shows rise in depression and anxiety

Younger adults most vulnerable

Young people aged 18 to 24 are one of the most vulnerable groups in this psychosocial crisis, according to virologist Steven Van Gucht. “Their use of alcohol, tobacco and narcotics has declined, perhaps because people don’t go out any more, or very little,” he said, “while the use of sleeping pills and sedatives has increased.”

Of those who drink alcohol, 29% say they are consuming less during the pandemic than they did previously, while for 20% their consumption has increased. 39% of smokers say they smoke more than before, while 20% say they smoke less. 21% of people surveyed take sleeping pills or sedatives, and 42% of those people started or increased their consumption since the corona crisis began.

With Belgium’s vaccine programme due to begin on 28 December, the survey also asked people their feelings about vaccination. 60% said they would like to be vaccinated, an increase of 10% compared to the previous edition. 25% of people still have doubts, with 15% not wanting to be vaccinated.

The main motivation for those who would be vaccinated is the desire to return to normal life, while those against cited possible side effects and the lack of knowledge about the long-term effects. 90% of respondents agree that health professionals should be the first priority group for vaccination, followed by those at high risk due to illness or old age.

Almost 30,000 people took part in the survey, with more than two-thirds coming from Flanders.

Photo: Getty Images/Sisoje