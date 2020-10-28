Cow cuddling is the perfect moo-d booster

Human contact has been out of bounds for a while thanks to coronavirus – but one farmer is inviting the public to relax with his cows while learning about a crucial industry

If you’re looking for a therapist who is a great listener, Iris is naturally gifted. She is calm, consoling and non-judgmental. Her clinic may be a hay-strewn stable on a farm in northern Flanders, but Iris also allows patients to hug her, stroke her neck and even lie down on her warm, hairy belly.

Iris is, of course, a cow. She does typical cow activities like being milked, grazing and chewing the cud. But she also moonlights as a human mood-booster, offering her services to visitors who want to indulge in the new wellness trend of cow cuddling.

Cow cuddling is exactly as it sounds. People visit farms to spend a few hours snuggling cattle. In Dutch, it is called koe knuffelen.

Why do it? Mainly because it is so unusual, according to Ben Versteynen, who organises cow cuddling sessions from his farm in Ravels, Antwerp province, on the border with the Netherlands. “People get an experience that they wouldn’t have normally,” he says. “They don’t always know what will happen, but they find that just being close to these creatures can really boost the mood. Cows can be very relaxing.”