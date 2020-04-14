14 Apr '20
Creative with corona: New products and platforms that make life easier
Summary
From a hands-free door handle to mental health in quarantine, there are a wealth of new products and programmes inspired by Covid-19
Dawn of a new era
While the coronavirus has given us panic-buying, quarantine and exhausted medical staff, it has also inspired creative professionals to develop new platforms and products. They might be working 1.5 metres apart, but staff at Flemish tech companies have not slowed down during this corona spring.
Check out our video to see a few innovative ideas for tackling safety and mental health issues during this unforgettable year in human history.