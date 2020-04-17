Cross-border chorus recalls incredible bravery of 20th Convoy escape

Belgian and British singers have made a special recording of the finale of an opera inspired by Simon Gronowski, the 11-year-old from Brussels who escaped the notorious train to Auschwitz in 1943

Safely distanced in their own homes, 150 Belgian and British singers have recorded an aria that commemorates a remarkable feat of wartime resistance in Flanders.

The singers are all cast members of Push, an opera based on the story of the notorious 20th Convoy, which carried 1,600 deportees from the Dossin Barracks in Mechelen to Auschwitz in 1943. Thanks to the courage of three local Resistance fighters, 118 of the prisoners escaped and survived. One of them was Simon Gronowski from Brussels, aged just 11, who was pushed off the train by his mother.

When British composer Howard Moody met Gronowski in 2013, he was inspired to write his opera, which brings together a chorus of adult and child singers with professional soloists and orchestras. It premiered in the UK in 2016 and was later performed at Brussels opera house De Munt, in the presence of King Filip and Queen Mathilde. It has been performed many times since, with different soloists and choruses.

This week, singers from the two countries have united to form a virtual choir, singing the finale “Ma Vie n’est que Miracles” (My Life is Only Miracles). The various recordings are being edited together and will be released on April 19, the 77th anniversary of the escape, via Moody’s Facebook page.