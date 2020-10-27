Cultural venues plan renovations, expansions following crisis

“A few years ago, the Bourlaschouwburg was on the list of the seven most threatened heritage sites in Europe,” said Nabilla Ait Daoud (N-VA), city councillor for culture. “Today, we are preparing this theatre for the 21st century. We are creating the perfect compromise between preserving the authentic stage machinery and the needs and ambitions of the artistically idiosyncratic and world-renowned company that Toneelhuis is.”

Improvements to Bourlaschouwburg also include alterations to the stage, which now sits at a 4.5% slope from back to front. In the future, the stage will be able to be adjusted to maintain the current slope or to use flat. The 940 seats in the theatre will also be rearranged for more optimal viewing, and more seats will be added.

Other renovations include re-opening the side doors to the public, refurbishing the salons on the second story to be rented out for events and connecting the Bourlaschouwburg to the Toneelhuis offices via an underground passageway.

The last time the landmark round building underwent works was in 1993, when a restoration was required to keep it stable. For this renovation, the government of Flanders is financing 60% of the €67 million total cost, and the city of Antwerp will cover the other 40%. The renovations are expected to last six years.