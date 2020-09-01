Culture sector given reprieve of one metre distancing

The change from 1.5 to one metre, however, allows venues such as concert halls, cinemas and theatres to sell more tickets. Some of them can now reach the 200 maximum when they couldn’t before.

An exception to this rule has been made for football stadiums, which can allow up to 5,000 fans, depending on capacity. That was decided because of the size of stadiums and the fact that they are open-air.

The culture sector was cautiously optimistic about the change. This is “an important step for the survival of the sector,” said Tom Kestens of the Culture Crisis Cell. For some venues, such as NT Gent, this will allow operating at half capacity, he said. “That’s still not profitable, but it’s a step in the right direction.”

He points out the difference, however, between rules applying to sport stadiums and to cultural venues. “There are large halls that can safely receive more people,” he told VRT, suggesting that they work with a maximum capacity depending on the number of seats, while applying the one metre rule. “The sector itself has calculated that we can go up to 60% of capacity this way.”

Photo courtesy Antwerp Symphony Orchestra