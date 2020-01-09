Dads as important as mums in physical contact with babies, says VUB researcher

A new study shows that the physiological and emotional benefits of touch from new fathers do not differ from that of new mothers

The importance of fathers in physical contact with infants is highly underestimated, according to research carried out by VUB professor Martine Van Puyvelde. She and her Liverpool University colleague have published the results of their study in the magazine Frontiers in Physiology.

It has long been known that an abundance of physical contact with babies is crucial to their emotional, physical and psychological development. Touch sets off many physiological mechanisms in babies, such as a lower heart-rate and slower, steadier breathing. These mechanisms are key in the development of the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the body’s ability to rest and recuperate.

Since it’s the mother who carries the baby until birth, she is usually the parent associated with the benefits of physical contact. The VUB study has now shown that contact with fathers is equally beneficial.

“While fathers are much more involved than they were in the past, we see that they are still hesitant to begin taking part in active care of the baby,” said Van Puyvelde. “People always figure that mothers have a physiological head-start with the baby, and this idea creates a self-consciousness in the fathers. But that is really not necessary.”