Days were shorter in the late Cretaceous, VUB learns from seashell

VUB and UGent researchers have established that days used to be 23.5 hours instead of 24, meaning there were also more days in a full year

Just when you thought there weren’t enough hours in a day, you find out days used to be 30 minutes shorter. And that means that a year was a whole week longer. Those are new findings established by researchers at VUB together with colleagues from Ghent University.

According to the study, published in the journal Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology, a day lasted 23.5 hours and a year 372 days some 70 million years ago, when the dinosaurs were dying out. The finding is based on the study of sea fossils from the late Cretaceous period.

The study analysed a shell of the mollusc Torreites sanchezi. The little creature lived for more than nine years in a shallow tropical seabed, a location that is today dry land in the mountains of Oman.

Ancient molluscs had two shells, or valves, that joined together in a hinge, like mussels. They grew in dense reefs, like oysters do, and thrived in water a few degrees warmer than modern oceans.