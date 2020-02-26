De Block announces three-phase plan should coronavirus reach Belgium

It’s best to use disposable tissues and then throw them away … and maybe less kissing

The government is prepared to shut down schools, public transport, cinemas, football stadiums and other public places where hundreds of people gather as well as quarantine entire villages if necessary, like is happening in Italy. “If it becomes necessary, we will do it,” said De Block. “We will consider every measure, but in the case of quarantining whole towns, there would need to be many infections in one town.”

At this point, however, “it’s about waiting, watching and making sure that the hospitals are ready. We are alert and ready for what could happen.”

As it’s a school holiday, some Belgians are travelling in Italy – though are not allowed in quarantined areas where there are many infections. Belgians travelling back from Italy will not be tested for the virus or automatically put into quarantine, said De Block.

“That would be pointless because of the incubation period,” she said. “There are people who are infected but have no symptoms, for instance. The one infected patient we had in Belgium also had no symptoms. No fever, not even a runny nose.”

That person had been repatriated from China and was in quarantine in hospital until the virus was clear of his body. He has since gone home.

De Block suggests that people take the same precautions against this virus as against the flu. Wash your hands with warm, soapy water more frequently than usual, try not to get too close to someone who is sneezing and coughing. “It’s also best to use disposable tissues and then throw them away,” she said. “And maybe less kissing,” she added with a laugh.

What she doesn’t want to see, she said in the interview this morning, is people panicking and staying home or stocking up on water and food. “That is really not necessary.”

The Belgian government has launched a website in four languages to address people’s concerns and questions about the coronavirus.

Photo: Benoit Doppagne/BELGA