De Lijn seeks almost 1,000 new electric buses

The transport operator wants to make public transit in Flanders’ city centres emission-free within the next five years, while a change in tariff policy means cash will no longer be accepted on board

Flemish transport operator De Lijn is in the market for almost 1,000 electric buses and related infrastructure, as it strives to make its services greener and ultimately make city-centre public transport emission-free in the next five years. A tender for the contract to supply the vehicles was launched this week, with the first e-buses expected to be in service between 2023 and 2025.

“We are fully committed to the greening of the fleet at De Lijn,” said mobility minister Lydia Peeters. “By 2025 we want our urban centres to be emission-free. By 2035, emission-free buses will run throughout Flanders. This is an important step in the right direction.”

The fleet currently consists of various types of buses: standard, articulated, city buses and micro buses. Similar types are provided for within the order for the e-buses, to respond to the specific needs of the various city centres and the Flemish periphery around Brussels. As an e-bus makes almost no noise, for safety reasons all vehicles will have a bell to warn pedestrians and drivers of their presence.