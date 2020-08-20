De Roma concert hall to remain shut for rest of year

We cannot guarantee our audiences that the concerts will actually take place, and our commitment to artists is too uncertain

“There is no prospect of a serious increase in the permitted capacity. We cannot guarantee our audiences that the concerts will actually take place. And our commitment to artists is too uncertain.”

By shutting its doors until the new year, De Roma will save the cost of staging and promoting concerts. Realising that operating at full capacity will probably not be possible by January, the concert hall is “seeking alternative financing in order to open to fewer ticket holders and get our programme back up and running,” said Dierckx.

While De Roma is the first to announce such a longer-term closure, it may not be the last. The event and concert venue sector has been one of the hardest-hit by coronavirus regulations.