De Roma concert hall to remain shut for rest of year
The popular performances space in Borgerhout can only survive if it cuts its costs in 2020, it announced
Closing until January “is our only chance to survive this crisis over the long term,” said Danielle Dierckx, the general director of the popular performance space in the Borgerhout district. “We are now looking forward to re-opening in January of 2021.”
De Roma’s seating capacity is 1,900, and it cannot operate seating 200 people per show, the maximum number allowed under current measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. With the new cultural season starting next month, the situation is too unsure, said Dierckx.
“There is no prospect of a serious increase in the permitted capacity. We cannot guarantee our audiences that the concerts will actually take place. And our commitment to artists is too uncertain.”
By shutting its doors until the new year, De Roma will save the cost of staging and promoting concerts. Realising that operating at full capacity will probably not be possible by January, the concert hall is “seeking alternative financing in order to open to fewer ticket holders and get our programme back up and running,” said Dierckx.
While De Roma is the first to announce such a longer-term closure, it may not be the last. The event and concert venue sector has been one of the hardest-hit by coronavirus regulations.
Sector hoping for change
This week Flemish-minister president Jan Jambon, also responsible for culture policy, met with members of the Culture Crisis Cell. The Cell recently formed to represent the interests of the cultural sector, which it says is not being given enough credit for the efforts already made to stage performances safely.
The Cell announced in a statement that the talks were “open-hearted and constructive” and that “both sides realise that we are going to have to live and work with this virus for a long time”. The culture sector has developed protocols, plans and guidelines over the last few months, the Cell said. “This was done in close consultation with the cabinet, the sector, virologists and other experts. Based on this knowledge, we are now entering the final discussions with the experts who are preparing the recommendations for the National Security Council.”
The National Security Council is meeting tomorrow, when an announcement about adapted coronavirus measures is expected.
Photo courtesy De Roma