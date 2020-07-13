Delfine Persoon gets rematch for lightweight title

Flemish boxer Delfine Persoon has been given a second chance to become WBC’s undisputed lightweight champion of the world following a controversial defeat to Ireland’s Katie Taylor last year.

The original fight, at New York’s Madison Square Garden, was awarded to Taylor on points. It was only Persoon’s second defeat in 45 professional bouts, and many observers considered the verdict unfair.

Persoon (pictured) was a 10-time WBC champion until Taylor took the title from her last year. The West Fleming said she had been robbed, and Belgium’s boxing union filed an official complaint.

Persoon always said she wasn’t expecting a rematch, but it was announced this week that the pair will meet again on 22 August in England for the unified lightweight title. “That means there’s not much time to prepare, but it should be fine,” Persoon, 35, said. “I have maintained my condition and, as always, I’ll go for the victory. I know her now, and I know what I have to work on. And then I have to hope the jury will make an honest judgment, not like in New York.”