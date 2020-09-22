Democrats Abroad Belgium hosts virtual polling place

“Saturday also saw Americans wake up to the tragic news of the death of liberal US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, affectionately known as RBG,” says Manos. “Democrats across the world are devastated by her death. Justice Ginsburg was a giant in US law and civil rights. She pioneered jurisprudence focused on tackling discrimination against women. Her career culminated with nearly 30 years as a member of the US Supreme Court, where she served from 1993 until her passing Friday night after a long and hard-fought battle against cancer.”

A global virtual rally took place yesterday to help get out the vote in honour of Bader Ginsburg. It is hoped that a Democratic president will nominate the next member of the Supreme Court so that the court does not become politically imbalanced.

“The urgency to vote has never been stronger,” confirms Manos. “In addition to electing a new president, Democrats have a chance to win back the US Senate, which will vote to confirm the president’s Supreme Court nominee.”