Dendermonde postpones Ros Beiaard procession again, to 2022

But the city is also reluctant to hold a watered-down version of Ros Beiaard. “We don’t want to have corona proof procession, where we have to keep our distance, where we cannot fall into each other’s arms,” Buyse said. “Having to stay a metre and a half apart is not possible when there is such an explosion of emotion.”

While the four brothers selected to ride the horse will have to wait, Het Laaste Nieuws reports that the two-year delay will not take them outside the required age bracket. But their costumes will need to be adjusted before the event.

“We will certainly have grown by then,” confided 12-year-old Wout Cassiman to the paper. “Suppose I get a growth spurt?”

All tickets sold for the 2020 event will remain valid in 2022, although refunds are possible for people who cannot attend. These tickets will be resold at the end of 2021.

The city has also decided that the delay will be a one-off. The following Ros Beiaard will take place in 2030, as history dictates, rather than in 2032.

Photo: The last Ros Beiaard procession was in 2010

©Paul Hermans/Wikipedia