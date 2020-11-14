Despite lockdown, Flemish retailers unconvinced by online selling

Shops that went online to survive lockdown are still not taking e-commerce seriously, an Antwerp University study has found

Lockdown has forced many Flemish shops to start selling online, but few of them see a future in e-commerce, according to a study from Antwerp University. Instead, local retailers consider web shops a temporary measure to get them through the crisis.

“They don’t seem to take their online stores very seriously,” said Joris Beckers, who carried out the research with colleague Ann Verhetsel in the Department of Transport and Regional Economics. “That’s a pity, because there will be more online shopping once the corona crisis is over.”

According to the university’s survey, around 50% of retailers who did not already have an online shop opened one during the first lockdown. On average, this allowed them to keep 20% of their turnover.

“In combination with support from the government, that was enough for many traders to keep afloat,” Beckers explained.

It helped that the public started shopping online in much larger numbers, both for food and other items. And many people chose to shop locally, rather than turning to big international platforms such as Coolblue, Bol.com and Amazon.

Yet many Flemish shops that went online during lockdown appear to have made it up as they went along. For example, only a quarter of those surveyed got professional help when setting up their web shops.