Discover Antwerp’s renovated stock exchange at Christmas concerts

Vacant for 20 years, the port city’s opulent Handelsbeurs has reopened as a meeting and event space – part of a bold new vision for the site

Over two decades, its soaring main square and countless columns fell into disrepair, but Antwerp’s landmark Handelsbeurs is back in business. Having been inaugurated in October by city mayor Bart De Wever, the former stock exchange will primarily serve as a meeting and events venue.

Its enormous ground floor is equipped to host 1,600 people, and 10 further rooms on the first floor cater to groups of up to 120. With the first stage of restoration complete, the Handelsbeurs has already hosted an Urban Walk for the public, a fashion show by Ann Demeulemeester and conferences Fashion Talks & Creative Ville.

“The uniqueness of the site and the demand for a location with this capacity in central Antwerp means we’re hosting events almost every day,” explains Maryse Daniels, project co-ordinator for developer Handelsbeurs Antwerpen NV.