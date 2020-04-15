Down there: Women respond enthusiastically to vagina study

The number of women who have responded to a citizen science project at UAntwerp shows just how important research into vaginal health really is

When Sarah Ahannach and her colleagues at the University of Antwerp announced their citizen’s science project at the end of last month during the middle of the corona pandemic, they quietly hoped 500 women might respond to their call to take a series of vaginal swabs in the name of research.

The notice on their website went live around 9.00. Two hours later, they’d clocked 300 participants. In the end, more than 5,500 women signed up in the space of 10 days.

“That shows how necessary a project like this is,” says Ahannach, a microbiologist. “We received so many messages from women who wanted to share their stories, who’d never had an outlet for them and who now had the feeling that a group of researchers cared about how they were doing.”

There were messages “from women who’d had infections for years, women who didn’t receive adequate care, women who had had one or multiple miscarriages”.