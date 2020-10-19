Dutch and Flemish cyclists sprint to photo finish in exciting Tour of Flanders

It’s really a shame that there has to be just one winner

“This was the greatest edition in 10 years,” said VRT commentator Michel Wuyts. “It’s really a shame that there has to be just one winner. Of the 30 editions that I’ve covered now, this is in the top three, next to 1999 – when it was an all-Belgian podium – and the unstoppable rise of Tom Boonen in 2005.”

Van der Poel is the third Dutch cyclist to win the famously gruelling one-day monument. His father was the second, having won in 1986, and now they are the first father-son duo to have both won the race.

A Dutch cyclist also won the women’s Tour of Flanders this year. While it may have not been quite as exciting a finish, Chantal Van den Broek-Blaak certainly put in an impressive performance, breaking away 18 kilometres from the finish on the cobblestoned Oude Kwaremont climb.