Dutch-Flemish summit picks priorities for co-operation
Healthcare and culture headline in fifth meeting between neighbouring governments
All together now
Healthcare was on the agenda for obvious reasons. “The corona pandemic knows no boundaries, and the challenges we are both facing compel Flanders and the Netherlands to exchange lessons learned,” the declaration agreed at the summit explains.
Where necessary, it continues, the two governments will work to remove legal and regulatory obstacles, while respecting their neighbour’s respective healthcare systems. “Good co-operation can make a positive contribution to the quality and continuity of healthcare, in the context of the corona pandemic, but also more broadly,” the governments conclude.
As evidence they cite an initiative in which Ghent University Hospital and the ZorgSaam healthcare group in Zeeland have decided to work closely together across the Flemish-Dutch border.
Cross-border culture
The commitment to intensify cultural co-operation was marked by the launch of OverBruggen, a digital platform that will help artists, performers and other creatives to build cross-border projects.
“Especially now, during the corona crisis, it is important to continue to exchange knowledge and to keep (digitally) meeting each other,” said a statement from De Brakke Grond and DutchCulture, the organisations behind the initiative. “Cultural co-operation between the Netherlands and Flanders inspires, provides opportunities for new talent and increases the reach and impact of art and culture.”
Although Flanders and the Netherlands are neighbours and share a language, cultural collaborations can be hard to establish because of differences in subsidy schemes and tax regimes, for example. The aim of OverBruggen is to highlight these obstacles and suggest ways to negotiate them.
Technology and climate
Other topics discussed at the summit included technology cooperation, with the result that hydrogen energy and artificial intelligence were added to the six themes already considered priorities. These are energy innovation, factories of the future, flexible electronics, photonics, life sciences and health, and advanced materials.
Measures to reduce nitrogen emissions were discussed, and it was agreed to pay particular attention to the border regions when developing policy in this area. Meanwhile there should be a focus on recycling and other support for the development of a circular economy.
Finally, the governments committed to further cooperation in shipping and ports, rail transport, cross-border public transport and cycling.
Photo: Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon met with Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte digitally, together with colleagues from both sides, for the co-operation summit
©Dirk Waem/BELGA