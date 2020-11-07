Dutch-Flemish summit picks priorities for co-operation

Healthcare, culture and transport are all areas where greater co-operation is needed between Flanders and the Netherlands, according to a summit held by the two governments this week. Brexit, innovation and climate change were also discussed at the virtual event, which takes place every two years to consider cross-border collaborations.

Healthcare was on the agenda for obvious reasons. “The corona pandemic knows no boundaries, and the challenges we are both facing compel Flanders and the Netherlands to exchange lessons learned,” the declaration agreed at the summit explains.

Where necessary, it continues, the two governments will work to remove legal and regulatory obstacles, while respecting their neighbour’s respective healthcare systems. “Good co-operation can make a positive contribution to the quality and continuity of healthcare, in the context of the corona pandemic, but also more broadly,” the governments conclude.

As evidence they cite an initiative in which Ghent University Hospital and the ZorgSaam healthcare group in Zeeland have decided to work closely together across the Flemish-Dutch border.