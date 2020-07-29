Ecocheques create more mindful shoppers, study shows

People who receive ecocheques from their employer continue shopping ecologically even after spending their eco allowance, a survey has shown. Asked about their shopping habits, 54% of voucher recipients said they paid more attention and placed more importance on the ecological aspects of their purchases as a result of receiving ecocheques.

The findings come from a study conducted for VIA, the association of voucher providers. Ecocheques were introduced in December 2008 for those who work in the private sector, as a tax-free benefit on top of their salary. They are worth €250 each year and can be spent on more than 1,000 products, including eco-friendly appliances and toys, gardening equipment, lightbulbs, organic food, cleaning products, bikes, train tickets and second-hand goods.

Last year, 1.85 million people received vouchers. The VIA survey shows that those who receive ecocheques are more likely to buy environmentally friendly products even after they have used up their cheques for the year.

“The amount you receive each year in ecocheques is €250. Once that has been spent, people don’t fall back to less ecological consumption,” said VIA chair Olivier Bouquet. “It’s a sort of continuation of that behaviour. If you consider that there are more than 1.8 million beneficiaries in Belgium, it’s impressive.”