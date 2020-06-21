Ecover turns corona profits into green projects

The coronavirus may be bad for the economy as a whole, but some companies are cashing in. One of them, Ecover – which produces green cleaning products – has decided to do the decent thing and spend some of its extra profit on sustainable development projects.

The company, which is headquartered in Malle, Antwerp Province, has pledged at least €500,000 to a Fertilise the Future Fund. Companies and other organisations with innovative environmental projects can apply for grants from the fund.

“In the aftermath of this pandemic, innovative ideas and bold business plans may well be lost,” said Tom Domen (pictured), Ecover’s global innovation manager. “But faced with a climate crisis, these are the ideas that we need more than ever before. That is why we are asking companies and organisations with radically new ideas to apply to our fund.”

Projects could include anything from a green roof that enhances biodiversity, to sustainable agriculture or the restoration of natural ecosystems. “Ideas will be chosen based on the range of benefits they provide for people and planet,” the company says.