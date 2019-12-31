Electric cars to the rescue in Ghent this New Year's Eve

Every year the voluntary organisation Responsible Young Drivers offers a New Year's Eve service that takes people home when they have celebrated too thoroughly to drive themselves. In Ghent this year the service will be a little different, since some of the cars used to operate the scheme will be electric.

Responsible Young Drivers (RYD) encourages young people to be safe on the roads, by organising training sessions and running awareness campaigns throughout the year. But its New Year operation is special, both promoting responsible driving and giving its volunteers -- all between the ages of 18 and 29 -- a chance to use the safe driving skills they have learned.

The service operates between midnight and 6am across Belgium. People who feel unable to drive themselves home can call a central number to be connected with RYD in their region. After checks to make sure the caller's insurance and other details are suitable, a RYD team drives out to meet them.

One volunteer then takes the wheel of the caller's car and drives it home, along with any passengers, while the second volunteer follows in the RYD car.

The service is free, and will pick drivers up from public and private functions alike. However it is intended for people who need help unexpectedly and so cannot be booked in advance.