Elise Mertens out of US open after reaching quarter-finals

Flemish tennis pro Elise Mertens has played her final match at the US Open after a comprehensive defeat to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the quarter-finals. Mertens, 24, had beaten Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of the US in the previous round, but suffered a crushing defeat by Azarenka, who will now face Serena Williams in the semi-finals.

Mertens, seeded 16th in the competition, lost to the Belarussian in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. In a press conference after the match, she said the contest had been closer than the score suggested.

“Many games were close, so I think the score is a bit exaggerated. I certainly didn’t play my worst game of all time. I didn’t really do anything wrong, but it wasn’t good enough,” she said. “Azarenka just did everything perfectly and hit every ball well. Everything worked out for her, she was in complete control. If she keeps playing like this, everyone will have a hard time against her.”

After her remarkable victory in the last 16, expectations were high when Mertens went into the match against Azarenka. The Belarusian, ranked 27 in the world but unseeded for this tournament, dispatched the Belgian in only 73 minutes and looked comfortable throughout.