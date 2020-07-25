Emergency funds for Dutch-language culture in Brussels

Important role in the city

“Many organisations were particularly hard hit by the corona crisis. Many had to close their doors and cancel activities,” said Benjamin Dalle, the Flemish minister responsible for Brussels. “Yet I have also seen a lot of commitment. Alternatives were arranged and many organisations remained available during the crisis. With this extra financial backing, we want to support the organisations because their operation is essential for the strong bridges between Flanders and Brussels and they play an important role in the city.”

The organisations receiving the funds include library and information centre Muntpunt (pictured), Molenbeek music venue VK Concerts, and the student service desk Brik.

In consultation with the government of Flanders, the Flemish Community Commission (VGC) has also allocated €100,000 to Muntpunt and €150,000 to Bruzz. The Flemish emergency fund previously awarded €3.17 million to the VGC.