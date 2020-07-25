Emergency funds for Dutch-language culture in Brussels
The government of Flanders has allocated €800,000 to 21 organisations in the capital to help them get through the Covid-19 crisis
Strong bridges
Many organisations in Brussels have had to cancel or drastically curtail their events because of the pandemic, resulting in significant income losses for a number of them. In some cases they have also incurred extra costs and had to make extra investments in equipment in order to restart their activities.
The government has mapped the losses suffered by Dutch-language organisations in the capital and organised surveys to gauge their impact. Based on these studies, a total of €800,000 will be allocated in one-off grants to 21 organisations.
Important role in the city
“Many organisations were particularly hard hit by the corona crisis. Many had to close their doors and cancel activities,” said Benjamin Dalle, the Flemish minister responsible for Brussels. “Yet I have also seen a lot of commitment. Alternatives were arranged and many organisations remained available during the crisis. With this extra financial backing, we want to support the organisations because their operation is essential for the strong bridges between Flanders and Brussels and they play an important role in the city.”
The organisations receiving the funds include library and information centre Muntpunt (pictured), Molenbeek music venue VK Concerts, and the student service desk Brik.
In consultation with the government of Flanders, the Flemish Community Commission (VGC) has also allocated €100,000 to Muntpunt and €150,000 to Bruzz. The Flemish emergency fund previously awarded €3.17 million to the VGC.