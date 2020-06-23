Environmental lawyer elected rector of Hasselt University

Hasselt University has a new rector. After a close-fought competition, Bernard Vanheusden, presently vice-dean of the university’s law faculty, was elected by a margin of 36 votes on Monday.

The 43-year-old specialist in environmental law will take up the post on 1 October. He succeeds Luc De Schepper, rector of Hasselt University for the past 16 years, who did not stand for re-election.

In the first round of the competition, Vanheusden won 86 votes against 83 for Piet Pauwels, dean of the economics department, and 43 for Ivo Lambrichts, vice-dead for medicine and life sciences. After Lambrichts dropped out, Vanheusden was able to pull ahead in the second round, capturing 126 votes against 90 for Pauwels.

Vanheusden comes from Bilzen, next door to Hasselt, and studied first philosophy and then law at KU Leuven. He joined Hasselt’s faculty of business economics in 2001, earning a doctorate in 2007 with research on the development of former industrial land. He became a professor in the law faculty in 2018, and continues to practice as a lawyer.