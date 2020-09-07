ERC grants for Flemish research, from movies to medical ethics

Fourteen researchers in Flemish universities can get started on valuable research across many social and scientific disciplines thanks to the European Research Council’s prestigious starting grants.

Every year, the ERC, established by the European Commission, distributes hundreds of millions in funding to research projects which, it says, “allows researchers to identify new opportunities and directions in any field of research, rather than being led by priorities set by politicians”.

Grants of up to €1.5 million are awarded for a five-year period. In Flanders, Ghent University researchers received the most ERC grants this year, with six. Four recipients are conducting research at KU Leuven and four at VUB in Brussels.

Research projects are extremely diverse, with topics this year including negative experiences on the brain, medical ethics in a digital world and the role of cinema in the history of border conflicts.