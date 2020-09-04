Escape game opens Africa Museum up to new visitors

The museum needs to be exciting, and that is certainly the case at the Africa Museum

Roels’ background in marketing helped him spot the opportunity. For gaming expertise he hooked up with Kristof De Waele, a friend who had worked on mobile escape rooms and other team-building challenges.

Together they visited a number of Belgian museums, looking for a suitable host for their first venture. The Africa Museum soon stood out, in part because of the size and quality of its permanent exhibition.

“We can’t make a fun game out of a dull exhibition,” Roels says. “It needs to be exciting, and that is certainly the case at the Africa Museum.”

But the museum was also suitable because it needs to expand its audience. “A lot of people know about the Africa Museum, but when you ask around not so many have been there. So by creating this game, we can help persuade people to go and discover the museum.”