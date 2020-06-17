€2.4 million for climate crisis in Brussels, as protesters carry out actions

The Capital-Region is offering up to €150,000 to each of its 19 municipalities for projects that directly or indirectly reduce emissions, conserve water or recover biodiversity

The government of the Brussels Capital-Region has earmarked €2.4 million for projects that promote sustainability, climate minister Alain Maron (Ecolo) has announced. Simultaneously, the Extinction Rebellion has announced a big climate march for 27 June.

Maron is calling for proposals from Brussels’ 19 municipalities for projects that directly address the climate crisis. Every municipality can get up to €150,000 for projects.

Proposals should focus on measures to limit direct or indirect emissions in the food and waste sectors, conservation programmes, water management or the establishment or recovery of biodiversity.

“Combating climate change is one of the priorities of this government, and the corona crisis has laid bare an urgent need to accelerate the development of a more environmentally friendly city,” said Maron. “It is up to all of us to make the necessary changes together.”