€3.5m for extra green space in Flemish periphery

A total of 24 projects will receive funding to make the area surrounding Brussels greener and more attractive as residents seek more access to nature

Flanders is investing €3.5 million to make the Rand – the Flemish periphery around Brussels – greener and more attractive. Ministers Ben Weyts and Zuhal Demir have approved 24 projects that will see local authorities and nature associations creating more areas of accessible nature.

During lockdown, people spent more time walking, cycling and relaxing in nature reserves, forests and parks. In urban areas, the demand for more accessible parkland grew. Under the new funding agreed by Weyts, the minister for the Rand, and Demir, responsible for the environment, local authorities and nature associations in the Rand can submit projects to make their city or municipality greener and more attractive.

“We are joining forces with Zuhal and the local authorities for a green Rand,” said Weyts. “In the past, we have mainly looked at preserving what we had; now we are providing extra greenery and extra trees, we are going on the offensive.”

A total of 24 projects have been approved and given funding. “The Flemish have really rediscovered nature during this exceptional year,” said Demir. “Accessible nature locally is obvious for Limburgers, but in more urbanised areas such as the Flemish Rand, this is by no means self-evident. We are happy to go a step further with these projects.”