€36m to make freight companies greener and safer
Flanders’ mobility minister has announced continued subsidies for transport operators to invest in safety and environmental measures
Green transition
“The transport sector is of great importance for our economy and our welfare,” said Lydia Peeters, Flemish minister for mobility. “We in Flanders must continue to focus on safe and environmentally friendly transport. Therefore in the coming three years we are again providing a budget of €36 million. I call on all transport companies to further invest in green, modern and safe vehicles.”
The support can be used to cover costs associated with buying, renting or leasing driving assistance systems to promote energy-efficient and safe driving behaviour; extra safety provisions that go beyond the law; extra facilities with a positive impact on the environment and on noise pollution; measures to promote efficiency, promote the ergonomic design of the driver’s seat or prevent theft.
This includes safety features such as blind spot detectors, camera systems, axle load meters and brake systems. Aerodynamic measures and driving assistance systems such as an alcohol lock and lane-keeping assistance that keep trucks on track are also eligible.
“More and more companies are making the transition to ecological and safe transport,” said Peeters. “Given that I want to continue to support this sector, I’ve decided to extend this financing for the coming three years. I encourage all companies to make use of this subsidy.”
Easy access
Applications can be submitted once per calendar year via Vlaio. Companies can receive up to €100,000 in total over three concurrent years, with a maximum of €5,000 per vehicle.
Each year since 2017, the government of Flanders has provided €36 million in support for the transition to more ecological and safe transport, via the Department of Mobility and Public Work. Vlaio, the region’s agency for innovation and entrepreneurship, manages the application process for companies that want to receive support.
“With Vlaio, we have a single point of contact for entrepreneurs,” said innovation minister Hilde Crevits. “It’s good that we can continue to use the Vlaio web application to give transport businesses easy access to this government support. For entrepreneurs, it’s essential that the government creates as little hassle as possible.”
Photo: Getty Images