€36m to make freight companies greener and safer

Transport companies that invest in more ecological and safer freight lorries will receive support from the Flemish government for the next three years.

“The transport sector is of great importance for our economy and our welfare,” said Lydia Peeters, Flemish minister for mobility. “We in Flanders must continue to focus on safe and environmentally friendly transport. Therefore in the coming three years we are again providing a budget of €36 million. I call on all transport companies to further invest in green, modern and safe vehicles.”

The support can be used to cover costs associated with buying, renting or leasing driving assistance systems to promote energy-efficient and safe driving behaviour; extra safety provisions that go beyond the law; extra facilities with a positive impact on the environment and on noise pollution; measures to promote efficiency, promote the ergonomic design of the driver’s seat or prevent theft.

This includes safety features such as blind spot detectors, camera systems, axle load meters and brake systems. Aerodynamic measures and driving assistance systems such as an alcohol lock and lane-keeping assistance that keep trucks on track are also eligible.

“More and more companies are making the transition to ecological and safe transport,” said Peeters. “Given that I want to continue to support this sector, I’ve decided to extend this financing for the coming three years. I encourage all companies to make use of this subsidy.”