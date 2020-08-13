€80 million more in aid to businesses suffering loss of income

The government of Flanders has announced another round of subsidies for businesses that lose 60% or more of their revenue over the next two months, as the culture sector launches a crisis cell

The government of Flanders has announced €80 million in further aid to businesses and organisations hard hit by the coronavirus crisis. “The Flemish government wants to help healthy businesses to get through this crisis,” said minister-president Jan Jambon.

Subsidies are available to businesses, including restaurants and freelancers, that will lose more than 60% of their income in August or September, based on 2019 figures. A similar financial relief package was available during the lockdown in March and April.

The previous measure saw businesses getting a one-off capital injection of €3,000, while this time funding will be calculated as a percentage of costs. The government will offer subsidies in the amount of half of a business’s ongoing monthly expenses – such as rent, utilities and insurance premiums.

Rather than forcing businesses to fill in complex paperwork to prove their fixed costs, the government has calculated that 15% of a company’s costs are generally fixed. So it will offer businesses that apply for the subsidy 7.5% of their total revenue for the two months, for a maximum of €15,000.