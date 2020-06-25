Excellence Awards honour best and brightest of Flanders’ scientists

The Foundation for Scientific Research has announced the recipients of its Excellence Awards, which recognise outstanding contributions to science every five years

The Foundation for Scientific Research (FWO) has announced the winners of the prestigious Excellence Awards. Winners are selected by an international jury every five years. Known as the Flemish Nobel Prizes, they are the highest honour the region bestows on scientists.

Three of the Excellence Awards laureates this year are professors at KU Leuven, and two come from the life sciences research institute VIB.

Astrophysicist Conny Aerts (pictured) has won the Excellence Award for Exact Sciences. She is a professor at KU Leuven and a pioneer of asteroseismology, the study of the internal structure of stars. She has developed rigorous mathematical models to detect and identify non-radial stellar oscillations (repetitive movements) within stars.

The FWO award is the icing on the cake of a long string of recognitions for Dr Aerts, including two of the EU’s ERC Advanced Grant and the 2012 Francqui Prize, known as the Belgian Nobel Prize. She was the first woman to win the Francqui Prize in its 79-year history. She is also the first woman to win the Excellence Award in Exact Sciences.