Exit strategy committee formed to open country back up in stages

A group of 10 experts have been brought together to discuss which coronavirus measures currently in place might come to an end this month – and which will be extended

Infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe has been put at the head of a new committee formed to develop Belgium’s “exit strategy”. The group of 10 scientists, legal advisors and economists will determine how and when to ease off restrictions associated with the coronavirus in co-operation with the federal government.

The committee, known as Gees (Group of Experts tasked with an Exit Strategy), is made up of some familiar faces, including KU Leuven virologist Marc Van Ranst, who has become famous in Flanders for his constant presence on the evening news and current affairs programmes.

KU Leuven biologist Emmanuel André, one of the scientists who updates the nation every morning, is also on the committee, as is National Bank governor Pierre Wunsch and business executive Johnny Thijs, former CEO of Bpost and current chair of Electrabel.

The current measures to control the spread of Covid19 are in force until 19 April. If they will extend beyond that date – in part or in full – is not yet known. “The most important thing is to keep the epidemic under control,” Vlieghe told De Standaard. “Everyone is tired of the restrictions, but we cannot ease up on them too quickly. It will be months before we get back to our normal lives.”