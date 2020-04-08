Exit strategy committee formed to open country back up in stages
A group of 10 experts have been brought together to discuss which coronavirus measures currently in place might come to an end this month – and which will be extended
Exiteers
The committee, known as Gees (Group of Experts tasked with an Exit Strategy), is made up of some familiar faces, including KU Leuven virologist Marc Van Ranst, who has become famous in Flanders for his constant presence on the evening news and current affairs programmes.
KU Leuven biologist Emmanuel André, one of the scientists who updates the nation every morning, is also on the committee, as is National Bank governor Pierre Wunsch and business executive Johnny Thijs, former CEO of Bpost and current chair of Electrabel.
The current measures to control the spread of Covid19 are in force until 19 April. If they will extend beyond that date – in part or in full – is not yet known. “The most important thing is to keep the epidemic under control,” Vlieghe told De Standaard. “Everyone is tired of the restrictions, but we cannot ease up on them too quickly. It will be months before we get back to our normal lives.”
I am concerned that the longer the measures last, the more problematic it will become for people to stick to them
Belgium’s stay-at-home measures have prevented 560 deaths, according to a report from Imperial College London. The curve is indeed flattening; hospital admits are decreasing by the day. The number of new hospitalisations have steadily dropped since 2 April, with yesterday’s figure – 314 – the lowest since 24 March.
Vlieghe, head of Antwerp University Hospital’s internal medicine and infectious disease department, was previously charged with keeping the Ebola virus out of Belgium. “It will be interesting to work together with people from other areas, like the economic and social sectors,” she said on the news talk programme De Afspraak. “I am concerned that the longer the measures last, the more problematic it will become for people to stick to them.”
At the same time, she noted that people would need to practice social distancing even when the strict measures in place are lifted. “In fact, we will only be sailing in safe waters once we have a vaccine.” That is not expected to be available until next year.
There are currently just over 6,000 people in hospital with the coronavirus in Belgium, with 1,260 of them in intensive care. So far 2,035 people have died from complications due to the virus.
Photo, from left: KU Leuven virologist and Gees committee member Marc Van Ranst, Gees chair Erika Vlieghe and federal health minister Maggie De Block
©Nicolas Maeterlinck/BELGA