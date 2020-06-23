Expat owned: Flanders’ start-up scene is increasingly international

Companies can use the office space at one of Start it @KBC’s hubs and are regularly invited to meet-ups and activities. But they can also connect digitally from wherever they are based. Because of the pandemic, all services are currently provided digitally, in any case.

While the coronavirus crisis has inspired some to predict the end of globalisation, Thomlinson believes it actually holds many opportunities for start-ups to expand their scope. “It has made it much more easy for them to participate in pitching and networking events all over the world, because these were all done online,” says Thomlinson. “Many young companies don’t have the budget for regular flights to other continents.”

Wheel the World, an online travel agency for people with disabilities, is one of the many expat-run companies that profited from the expertise offered by Start it @KBC. The platform offers travel activities, tours and accommodation tailored to the needs of people with limited mobility. It operates in eight countries, mostly in Latin America and the US.