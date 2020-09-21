Export Lions: Nominees thrive in tough year for trade

When people are confined at home, they have a lot of time to look at their gardens. We were overwhelmed with orders

The company makes artificial turf, using it for high-performance sports pitches and lawns for domestic and other leisure uses. It expects to see a substantial uptick in turnover this year, despite the coronavirus crisis. This is thanks to the momentum it had from 2019, and a curious effect lockdown had on one of its markets.

Its recent expansion abroad comes partly from organic growth in sales, partly from the acquisition at the end of 2018 of competitor company Limonta. This gave it new operations in Italy, China and Paraguay.

“We got some leverage from those three platforms and were able to launch our Belgian brands in these territories,” explains John Penninck, the company’s chief executive. “We also hired dedicated sales management to explore the potential of Africa as a market, and a second sales team for the north of China.”