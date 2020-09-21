Export Lions: Nominees thrive in tough year for trade
Strategy and technology are carrying Flanders’ export champions through the corona crisis, as six companies gear up for the awards ceremony
Winners announced this week
Flanders Investment & Trade nominates six companies in two categories – those with fewer than 50 employees and those with 50 or more – for the annual awards. The awards are a recognition of advances in export trade and technology over the last year.
This year’s nominees have not only survived the corona crisis, they are thriving. Among the larger companies, the most upbeat is probably Sports & Leisure Group, headquartered in Sint-Niklaas.
When people are confined at home, they have a lot of time to look at their gardens. We were overwhelmed with orders
The company makes artificial turf, using it for high-performance sports pitches and lawns for domestic and other leisure uses. It expects to see a substantial uptick in turnover this year, despite the coronavirus crisis. This is thanks to the momentum it had from 2019, and a curious effect lockdown had on one of its markets.
Its recent expansion abroad comes partly from organic growth in sales, partly from the acquisition at the end of 2018 of competitor company Limonta. This gave it new operations in Italy, China and Paraguay.
“We got some leverage from those three platforms and were able to launch our Belgian brands in these territories,” explains John Penninck, the company’s chief executive. “We also hired dedicated sales management to explore the potential of Africa as a market, and a second sales team for the north of China.”
Sports & Leisure CEO John Pennick
The momentum this generated continued into 2020, and the company was able to complete some big projects already on the books. But the effect on the leisure market in Europe was remarkable.
“When people are confined at home, they have a lot of time to look at their gardens, and a lot of households seem to have decided to change from natural lawns to artificial grass,” Penninck explains. “Our Belgian facilities were overwhelmed with orders.”
Prospects for the rest of the year also appear good, with potential remaining in the domestic market, and governments likely to look favourably on sports infrastructure as they try to kick-start economies and keep populations healthy. “So I don’t expect to see cuts in this sort of budget.”
Need to know
Tech company Lansweeper, from Dendermonde in East Flanders, is also having a good 2020. “Our business has continued to grow, though a little slower than last year,” explains Roel Decneut, the company’s chief marketing officer.
Lansweeper helps IT managers see who is using what on their networks, a question that can be fiendishly difficult to answer given the complexity and changeability of these networks. The company maps the software, devices and users on the network, giving a clear picture of what is going on.
Lansweeper has been aggressively pursuing foreign markets, expanding its operation in Spain during 2019 and opening a US sales office in Texas. “A big part of our growth comes from the American market, but we continue to see demand for our technology from all around the world.”
Decneut has also enjoyed seeing some prestigious clients on the orders list. “This year I spotted Chelsea FC, as well as a few Formula One teams, alongside titans in manufacturing, health care, finance and consumer goods.”
Roel Decneut of Lansweeper
The corona crisis did nothing to diminish interest in its services. “We saw a big increase in demand in April, when all of a sudden many IT teams were forced to come up with home working strategies.”
This shift brought about a number of challenges, in particular cybersecurity, but the fundamental problem remains knowledge. “You can’t manage what you don’t know, which means that understanding the existing IT infrastructure on an ongoing basis became a top priority.”
The financial pressures created by the crisis have also played a role, “There’s an even greater need for IT to tightly manage assets, starting with knowing and understanding what is in use.”
This and other signals from the market give Decneut a good feeling about the rest of 2020. “We are very optimistic and continue to invest in growing the business.”
Cutting-edge business
The third contender is FAM, based in Kontich, Antwerp province, which produces industrial food cutting machines. Looking back over 40 years activity, 2019 was its best ever, thanks to a growing product range and expansion into new markets, especially in Asia.
“We’ve developed a large number of new machines in different market segments, especially in the potato and cheese industries, both of which are booming,” says Guy Baeten, the company’s strategic director (pictured top). “This helped us have a good year in Europe, which is still our stronghold, and increase market share in Asia and North America.”
The company has an extensive network of agents and offices around the world, which proved important when Covid-19 hit. “When you cannot travel, at least you can help your customers in their own countries.”
FAM headquarters in Kontich
The side of the business servicing machines and supplying spare parts has grown strongly during the crisis, while machine sales dipped slightly. Baeten also saw a difference between the catering industry – which slowed as hotels, restaurants or events closed – and the prepared foods industry, which worked harder as people bought more ready meals to help them get through lockdown.
“So, it is good that we are represented in different market segments and have different kinds of customers,” he says. “It’s still challenging, of course, but up to the end of August we are still doing very well.”
He is concerned about the months ahead, however, as governments wind down emergency support to companies. “This could bring with it some difficulties if the situation continues.”
This is the third in a three-part series on Flanders’ Export Lion Awards. In part one, the Fit CEO and the minister-president of Flanders speak on the importance of exports to the economy. In part two, we talk to nominees in the small business category