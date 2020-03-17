Face mask donations support exposed medical staff

City councils and private firms are forwarding their face mask supplies to hospitals, and the public is learning how to make them

Face masks are rapidly becoming a focus in efforts to manage the coronavirus epidemic in Belgium. A large delivery was confirmed by the federal government yesterday, while initiatives have begun to ensure the masks already in circulation make it to hospitals, where they are most needed.

Wearing a face mask has only a minor effect on your chances of catching the corona virus if you are out and about, but is essential protection if you live or work with people who may have the virus. For this reason, the top priority is to make sure that doctors, nurses and others working in the health-care system have the masks they need to stay safe.

Federal health minister Maggie De Block confirmed on Monday that half a million face masks and 30,000 Covid-19 test kits would arrive in the country this week, donated by the Alibaba and Jack Ma Foundations in China. The majority will go directly to hospitals and care homes.