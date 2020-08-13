Facemasks now required across Brussels region

The testing village in Antwerp is a good example of how we can organise the flow of people

It is “still too complicated to get tested,” he said in an interview with La Libre Belgique. “You have to go to your doctor, who must write out a prescription. If the doctor is on leave, you have to call 1710 or go to the emergency room. In short, it’s too long and complicated.”

To that end, the federal government announced this week that it is spending €50 million to increase coronavirus testing capacities. Public health institute Sciensano estimates that, with the flu season approaching, it will be necessary to carry out up to 70,000 coronavirus tests per day.

Federal minister Philippe De Backer (Open VLD), head of the medical supplies crisis task force, said that more walk-in test facilities, such as the one that opened last week in Antwerp, were the way forward. “We cannot expect GPs to prescribe so many tests per day,” he said. “The testing village in Antwerp is a good example of how we can organise the flow of people. This will be essential in cities.”

Photo ©Benoit Doppagne/BELGA