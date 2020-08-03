Family of missing Icelandic expat asks public for help

A Brussels expat went missing on Thursday morning, with his family here and abroad asking the public to keep their eyes open

Icelandic expat Konrad Hrafnkelsson went missing last week after leaving his home in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek. Hrafnkelsson’s partner, Kristjana Diljá Þórarinsdóttir, reported his disappearance to the police, and, together with other members of his family, is asking the public for help.

Hrafnkelsson, 27, left home on his bike on Thursday at 8.10. He was on his way to take an exam related to his training to become a pilot. Next to that, he does deliveries for Deliveroo. He and Þórarinsdóttir lived together in Ghent for three years before moving to Brussels in 2018.

Hrafnkelsson was last seen in front of the McDonald’s on Beursplein at 9.00, wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt and white Nike shoes. He is 178cm tall and weighs 85 kilograms. Caucasian with blonde hair and blue eyes, he has two tattoos: waves above his left knee and his initials ‘KH’ on his left calf.

According to his family, it is not at all like him to not come home and not contact anyone. As the justice department does not classify this kind of case as an emergency, police are not automatically authorised to review camera footage or track Hrafnkelsson's phone. Permission has been asked, but the police have yet to receive a reply from the state counsel's office.

“So far they have not checked cameras, tracked his phone or anything,” says Þórarinsdóttir. “They are trying, but the state counsel has not issued the papers they need.”

Anyone with information on Hrafnkelsson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Brussels police as well as to email info.konni92@gmail.com.