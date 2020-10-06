Federal government accord: What you need to know

So what is in that accord that took 16 months to negotiate? Here are the basics, from pensions to abortion

As we all know by now, four Flemish parties and three French-speaking parties formed a federal government last week, 16 months after the 2019 elections. Why does it always take so long? Because hammering out a government accord that everyone can agree on when Flanders votes right and Wallonia votes left is challenging, to say the least.

The now moderate-left government that has resulted agreed to an accord that includes €3.2 billion extra for new legislation, from higher pension payouts to more police officers. Here are the basics of the new federal government accord.

Higher pensions The minimum pension will be gradually increased to €1,500 a month. That would apply to those who have earned a full pension, meaning having worked full time in Belgium for at least 45 years.

Higher benefits payment The amount received in benefits for those on welfare would be raised to ensure it is above the poverty level. According to the EU, the poverty line is €1,184 for a single person and €1,781 for a couple. The increased pension and benefits package would cost €2.3 million, a lion’s share of the total budget for new policies.

Economic recovery An economic recovery plan during and following the coronavirus crisis would be used in a variety of ways, from better digitalising of governmental offices to subsidies for the rail service.