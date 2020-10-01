Federal government formed, Alexander De Croo is new prime minister

He then addressed the corona crisis. “We are standing here before you during a time that is very difficult for many, many people,” said De Croo. “We have dealt with some very dark moments due to the insecurity we feel, because schools have had to close, because hundreds of thousands of people have been temporarily out of work. But most of all because we have lost so many loved ones. We have lost family, acquaintances, neighbours. No one has been left unscarred by this situation.”

He continued by saying that many people had risen to the challenge. “They have done more than should have been expected of them. In the care sectors, of course, but also outside of that – teachers, postal workers, people who work in logistics. People who did not stand on the sidelines but who did everything they could to ensure that our country continued to function. To me, that is a sign of one thing, and it is one thing that we don’t say enough: What a fantastic country we live in.”